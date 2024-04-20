SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,654,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $406,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

RSPT opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

