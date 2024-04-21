SG Americas Securities LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terran Orbital were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Terran Orbital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LLAP shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Terran Orbital Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

