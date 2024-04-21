SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 146.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,222,000 after buying an additional 1,349,986 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 8,526.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 287,692 shares during the period.

XRT stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $79.12.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

