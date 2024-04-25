Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,961,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

