Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.