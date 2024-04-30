Raymond James & Associates Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:SPE opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
