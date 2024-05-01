Critical Comparison: Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT) vs. Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) and Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intellinetics and Scrypt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Scrypt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $16.89 million 1.71 $20,000.00 $0.13 53.85 Scrypt N/A N/A N/A ($0.76) 0.00

This table compares Intellinetics and Scrypt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than Scrypt. Scrypt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Scrypt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Scrypt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42% Scrypt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intellinetics beats Scrypt on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Scrypt

Scrypt, Inc. develops and provides document management and delivery solutions for regulated industries. It offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document; Stak, a healthcare document platform that transforms the workflow through a cloud-based environment; and DocbookMD, a messaging application for physicians. The company also provides XDOC, an electronic document management system that simplifies the mortgage lending process; and FaxAgent, a fax solution. It serves healthcare and lending clients, as well as service providers. The company was formerly known as SecureCare Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Scrypt, Inc. in March 2014. Scrypt, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas.

