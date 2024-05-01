Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Increases By 5.6%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

ARTH opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.