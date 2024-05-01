The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 773.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 118.4% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 233,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,576,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,601,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

GF stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.