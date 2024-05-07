Jack in the Box (JACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Jack in the Box has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.250-6.500 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

View Our Latest Report on JACK

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.