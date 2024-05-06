Savant Capital LLC Has $498,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eBay alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.