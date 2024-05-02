9,000 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVLFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 98.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shoe Carnival

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $903.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.