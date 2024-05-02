9,000 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 98.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $903.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

