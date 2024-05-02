6,400 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $495.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.87%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.