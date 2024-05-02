Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$88.41 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$92.62. The stock has a market cap of C$44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$78.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.