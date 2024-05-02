Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

