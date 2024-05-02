California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of BILL worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BILL by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14, a PEG ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.