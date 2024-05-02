Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.