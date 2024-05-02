Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.53. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

