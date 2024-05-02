Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evolent Health Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.53. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
