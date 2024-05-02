GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

