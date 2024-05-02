Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 623,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,754,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,601,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 426,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 13.1 %

NYSE:HI opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.