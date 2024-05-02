Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

