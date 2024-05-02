Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 225,767 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685,733 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 289,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

