Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

