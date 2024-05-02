Signaturefd LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

