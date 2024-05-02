Strs Ohio Takes Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 19.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in V2X by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in V2X by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in V2X by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth $126,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE VVX opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.79. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

