The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

