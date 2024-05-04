Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,787 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EME opened at $363.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.49 and a 12-month high of $369.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.92.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

