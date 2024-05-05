ACT Advisors LLC. Acquires 165 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

