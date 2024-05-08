Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Exact Sciences worth $41,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

