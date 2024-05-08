Swiss National Bank Has $39.73 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Rollins worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 18.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 312,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,200,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Trading Up 0.2 %

ROL opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

