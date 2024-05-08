Swiss National Bank Has $37.48 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of UDR worth $37,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

