Swiss National Bank Has $39.99 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of LKQ worth $39,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in LKQ by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 70,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 207,024 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

