CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Holdings Cut by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

