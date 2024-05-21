MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of MasterBrand worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBC stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.82.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

