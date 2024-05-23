Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

IDXX stock opened at $517.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

