Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

