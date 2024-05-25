PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $65.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

