Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $182.21 and last traded at $182.96. Approximately 9,517,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 43,082,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Specifically, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,479,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,807,000 after acquiring an additional 97,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 991,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $178,878,000 after acquiring an additional 439,787 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 334,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.