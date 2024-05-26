Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

Shares of BAH opened at $158.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $138.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

