Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,516. This represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

