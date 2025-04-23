Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $287.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.44.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $210.73 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $194.71 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.77 and its 200-day moving average is $243.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,537 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after purchasing an additional 685,023 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

