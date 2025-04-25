Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Instruments stock on March 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.09. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.1% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.