CIBC Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$73.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.50.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$56.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$43.08 and a 12 month high of C$59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,052.00. Also, Director Brad Bennett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,244,182.50. Insiders have bought a total of 30,311 shares of company stock worth $1,510,455 over the last ninety days. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

