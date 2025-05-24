CIBC Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$73.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.
EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIF
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Exchange Income
In other news, Director Michael Pyle bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,052.00. Also, Director Brad Bennett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,244,182.50. Insiders have bought a total of 30,311 shares of company stock worth $1,510,455 over the last ninety days. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.