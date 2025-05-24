Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$16.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.42.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DND opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.98. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.85 and a 52-week high of C$22.59. The firm has a market cap of C$708.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35.

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,186,975.00. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

