Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enovix traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 4778068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Get Enovix alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enovix

Insider Activity at Enovix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Enovix by 3.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 54.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 16.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.