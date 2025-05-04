ATB Capital Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$11.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Real Matters

Real Matters Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Real Matters

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$6.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.53. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

In other news, Director Kay Brekken purchased 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,004.64. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$61,931.52. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.