Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DUOL. Citizens Jmp raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

Duolingo stock opened at $486.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.80 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $487.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.19.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185.12. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,868 shares of company stock valued at $37,549,300 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

