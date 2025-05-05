NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.50. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,018,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,828,000 after purchasing an additional 501,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,779,000 after acquiring an additional 298,106 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,747,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after acquiring an additional 82,413 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.