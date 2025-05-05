NerdWallet (NRDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $188.96 million for the quarter. NerdWallet has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect NerdWallet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NerdWallet Price Performance
Shares of NRDS opened at $9.08 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $672.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on NRDS
NerdWallet Company Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NerdWallet
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.