NerdWallet (NRDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $188.96 million for the quarter. NerdWallet has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect NerdWallet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NRDS opened at $9.08 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $672.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

