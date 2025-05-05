World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.35. World Acceptance has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,030.26. The trade was a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $71,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,239.62. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,988 shares of company stock valued at $445,523 in the last 90 days. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

